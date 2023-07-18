Get help with mental health, anxiety or depression

Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or a crisis, there are resources throughout the Bay Area that can help. Below is some information to help you find an ally and get help:

California Peer Warm Line is a resource for anyone in California looking for mental and emotional support. The 24/7 hotline to call or text a counselor is 1-855-845-7415.

San Francisco Mental Health Resources: 24/7 hotline 1-888-246-3333

Santa Clara County Behavioral Services: 1-800-704-0900

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Crisis Support Services Alameda County National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255 24 Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-309-2131 Text Line: Text keyword 'SAFE' to 20121

Contra Costa Crisis Center 24/7 crisis line call 211 or 1-800-833-2900 TEXT 'HOPE' to 20121

San Mateo County Behavioral Health Services 24/7 Line 1-800-686-0101 Youth S.O.S (under age of 25) 650-579-0350 Teen chat/text line 650-747-6463 (Monday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. PST)

Napa County Mental Health Crisis Services 24-hour hotline: 707-253-4711

Marin County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services 24/7 hotline 1-888-818-1115 or 415-473-6666 Crisis text line: text MARIN to 741741

Sonoma County National Alliance on Mental Health Hotline 1-866-960-6264

Solano County Behavorial Health 24/7 hotline 1-707-428-1131