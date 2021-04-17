Santa rosa

More Santa Rosa Service Reopening With Sonoma County's Move Into Orange Tier

By Bay City News

Santa Rosa has expanded city services and operations in some areas following Sonoma County's move into the orange tier earlier this month.

The following public counters will be open beginning Monday:

The Finley Aquatic Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for recreation transactions, including room rental payments, picnic permits, park permits, program and aquatics registrations and reservations. The adjacent Finley Community Center is currently being used for Recreation & Parks' School of Recreation Childcare Program and remains closed to the public.

The Fire Department Administration will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (with appointments available on Fridays) for services that include permits, plan review submittal assistance and report requests. All fire stations still remain closed to the public.

The Police Department's lobby hours remain the same. The department will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The records section is closed on Saturdays. The Planning and Economic Development Department is open by appointment only. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. for construction and building permitting services.

The City Manager's and City Clerk's offices will reopen Monday, April 26. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday for requests for public records, City Council meeting information, and other city legislative information.

When visiting a public counter or attending an in-person appointment, the public is expected to comply with all posted social-distancing and hygiene protocols. Face coverings are also required.

While other city service counters remain closed, assistance remains available online, by phone, and, in some instances, in-person by appointment.

The City's Service Finder webpage provides information on how to access all available city services at srcity.org/ServiceFinder.

Additional public counters and city buildings will reopen as Sonoma County makes further progress to reduce the spread and move into the less restrictive yellow tier and beyond.

