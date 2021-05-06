coronavirus

More SF Businesses Reopen, Expand as City Officially Enters Yellow Tier

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco on Thursday officially moved into the COVID-19 yellow tier, and many businesses that were hit hard during the pandemic may soon see some reprieve.

The biggest change with the least restrictive yellow tier is bars aren't required to serve food and are allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity.

Capacity also increases for indoor gyms, wineries, restaurants and tasting rooms, all of which can expand to 50% capacity. The capacity for live events now stands a 67%.

With the shift to yellow, other industries in the city also could see an uptick, businesses such as parking garages, ride share drviers and hotels to name a few.

Other Bay Area counties could follow suit with a move to yellow. Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sarah Cody told NBC Bay Area the county remains in orange but is certainly drifting toward yellow. The county’s adjusted case rate is 2.3 per 100,000, and it needs to get to 2 per 100,000.

coronavirusSan Franciscoreopening the bay areayellow tier
