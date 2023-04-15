Mother Fearful Following Alleged Student Threat in Richmond

An East Bay mother is speaking out after she says a student at a Richmond school allegedly posted a list of people he would kill because of their sexual orientation.

NBC Bay Area spoke to the parent of a student at Aspire Richmond California College Prep Academy.

The parent, who wants to remain anonymous, said the threat was posted on social media on Wednesday.

“He made a list for being gay and my daughter was one of them. So, my daughter is a lesbian. So that’s why she was on the list and he said he was going to kill them all,” she said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The woman said it's unclear what consequences the student faced.

She shared an email the school sent to all parents.

It read in part, “As you may be aware, our school recently received a threat, which we took very seriously. We want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to the West Contra Costa Unified School District and Richmond police for comment, but did not hear back.