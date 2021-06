Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in San Jose Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Cray Court.

San Jose police said the motorcyclist involved in the crash was killed.

The crash makes the 25th fatal traffic incident in San Jose this year.

No other details have been released at this time.

