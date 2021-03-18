Mountain Lion Warning in Woodside After Attack on Dog: Sheriff

Sherriff's officials in San Mateo County are warning residents near Woodside to beware of a mountain lion in the area after a resident said the animal attacked their dog Wednesday night.

The attack happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded and tried to locate the mountain lion but were unsuccessful. Deputies are continuing to check the vicinity.

Residents who spot mountain lions are encouraged to report the sightings to county officials at 650-363-4911. For emergencies, call 911.