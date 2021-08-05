Mountain View Mother Accused of Killing Newborn Son: Police

A Mountain View woman is accused of killing her newborn son after his body was found left outside her home, police said Thursday.

Jennifer Tupper, 31, was arrested Wednesday, police said. She faces murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death charges.

"This is a tragic case for our community," Mountain View police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement. "We are devastated by this news, and we are grieving with the community on the loss of this baby’s life."

On Monday afternoon, a woman called authorities to tell them that her friend recently gave birth and that the baby was stillborn. The woman said her friend was living on the 2000 block of Leghorn Street, according to police.

First responders went to the scene and confirmed that the baby was dead, police said.

The woman who gave birth, identified as Tupper, was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital to be treated, according to police.

Authorities investigated the case over the next few days. Police said an autopsy revealed that the baby had been born alive and suffered "significant injuries" before his death.

Police arrested Tupper after she was discharged from the hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Detective Matthew Hom at matthew.hom@mountainview.gov.