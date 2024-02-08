San Francisco

1 injured in Daly City crash involving Muni bush

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person was injured after a runaway bus crashed in Daly City, officials said.

The collision was reported Thursday afternoon at Mission and Flournoy streets.

Muni said the crash was due to a runaway coach from the top of the hill. No other cars were hit and the bus ended up on the median near Mission and Flournoy streets.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
