San Francisco police say to expect road closures, changes to Muni service on Super Bowl Sunday

With the San Francisco 49ers playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the city's police department is advising people who may be traveling in the city that day to expect some road closures and changes in Muni service.

The 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game that starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Las Vegas and San Francisco police said in a news release Thursday that they are working with other city, state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety before, during and after the game.

There will be traffic closures in the Mission District Sunday and Muni buses will be rerouted in some areas around the city. The California Highway Patrol will also be closing some highway off-ramps in San Francisco like they did two weeks ago for the NFC Championship game, when the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions to move on to the Super Bowl.

People are warned to not drive while intoxicated and instead use a designated driver, public transit, a taxi or a ride-hailing service to get around. And win or lose, 49ers fans are encouraged to behave in the aftermath of the game.

"People should be free to celebrate and support their team. The SFPD will not tolerate violence, property destruction or other criminal activity," police said in the statement.