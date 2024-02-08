Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in SF's SoMa neighborhood

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in a hit-and-run in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, shutting down nearby roadways, police said.

At about 5 a.m., officers were alerted to a report of a vehicle collision in the 500 block of Sixth Street involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, according to police.

The area of Bryant and Sixth streets was closed for the investigation. Motorists were advised to expect delays or avoid these areas and use alternate routes.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD".