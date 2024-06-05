Napa County Crystal Fire: Structures threatened, air quality advisory issued

Crews are battling a brush fire Wednesday in Napa County.

The blaze has burned at least 25 acres and is reported near the 200 block of Crystal Springs Road in St. Helena. Firefighters said structures are threatened.

As the temperatures tick up in the coming days, Cal Fire crews will continue to monitor conditions with all hands on deck for what could become a busy summer of wildfires. Thom Jensen reports.

An air quality advisory due to smoke from the blaze has also been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Officials said smoke impacts are possible near Angwin and may impact the Napa Valley from St. Helena to Calistoga.

No other information was immediately available.