Increased danger on the fault behind 2014 Napa earthquake, new research says

By NBC Bay Area staff

The fault that triggered the deadly Napa earthquake may be more dangerous than originally thought, according to an expert with the United States Geological Survey.

In 2014, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake happened along the west Napa fault. One person died, 200 others were injured, and hundreds of buildings were damaged.

At the time of the quake, geologists believed the west Napa fault was about 35 miles long starting just south of Napa and spanning up to St. Helena.

New research suggests the fault is nine miles longer and extends up to Calistoga.

USGS geologist Belle Philibosian discusses the findings in the video above.

