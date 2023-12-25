National Weather Service issues beach hazards statement

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a Beach Hazards Statement for hazardous beach conditions until 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Forecasters say to expect long-period breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet and increased risk for sneaker waves on Bay Area beaches, Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast. Unexpected waves could sweep people from rocks, jetties and beaches.
The NWS warned that conditions will be dangerous for inexperienced swimmers and surfers and reminds people to never turn their backs to the ocean.
