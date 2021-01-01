first babies

New Bay Area Babies Arrive on New Year's Day

By Bay City News

A new year and new babies were the order of the day Friday, with the impressively early birth of a baby boy who just made it into 2021, appearing at 12:06 a.m. in San Francisco.

Laura and Laszlo Ladi became the proud parents of son Jack at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and the couple is "absolutely thrilled," according to Suzanne Leigh, a hospital spokeswoman.

Leigh said the baby is healthy and his parents Laura Ladi, 36, and Laszlo Ladi, 35, are excited over their new son.

Other Friday births included the 12:25 a.m. appearance of a baby boy at San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital; a baby girl born at 8:29 a.m. at Oakland's Highland Hospital; and an 8:30 a.m. birth at John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center, according to spokespeople for the hospitals.

