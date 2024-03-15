New community health center to open in Morgan Hill

What was once an abandoned hospital will now serve tens of thousands of people in the South Bay.

The county will open it Monday and said its badly needed to reach underserved groups.

For several years, the old DePaul Health Center in Morgan Hill has been dormant.

“It really did feel like it was abandoned mid-shift out of a movie. But now it’s transformed, it is gorgeous,” said Santa Clara County executive James Williams.

When Verity Health System went bankrupt, Santa Clara County bought it and renovated the property.

As of Friday, it turned into Valley Health Center Morgan Hill. It officially opens on Monday and doctors said it’s crucial for families in south Santa Clara County.

“And make that exceptional care available to every single person in our community regardless of status, regardless of income, regardless of background because that’s what we do,” Williams said.

VHC Morgan Hill is part of the county health system and will be open seven days a week. It will offer general surgery, primary care, radiology, urgent care and a pharmacy services.

More services will be added in the future, so those in the south Santa Clara County don't have to trek to San Jose for care.

“What is means is that a life is saved. What it means is that person will be able to be a dad a little bit longer in the lives of their children,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas.

“Thanks to all the work that’s been done, i will have fewer trips to san jose for urgent care in the middle of the night, as will all of you,” Morgan Hill city council member Yvonne Martínez Beltrán.

An estimated 15,000 people will be treated here every year and combined with St. Lousie Regional Hospital to the south gives close access to Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and even South San Jose.

With the overall goal of improving health and lives.

“We were at the brink of losing medical care. Critical medical care in the south, part of the county and now, we are just absolutely flourishing,” said Arenas.