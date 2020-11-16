bay area weather

New System to Bring Rain to Bay Area Starting Early Tuesday

By Stephen Ellison

Rain is expected in the Bay Area once again Tuesday as a cold front enters the region from the north early in the day and moves south, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to bring "light to occasionally moderate rain" first over the North Bay and along the coastal ranges at around sunrise before spreading inland and to the south during the afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

The storm is unlikely to drop heavy rain, the weather service said.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday into Wednesday are forecast to range from 0.75 of an inch to 1.25 inches in the North Bay mountains and along the coastal ranges, with higher levels around 1.5 inches in the favored wet spots of the North Bay, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, between 0.25 and 0.75 of an inch will be common across the North Bay valleys and along the coast from Santa Cruz northward.

Totals for the East Bay and South Bay are expected to range between 0.10 and 0.25 of an inch.

The system also will bring increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures, with daytime highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s through midweek, forecasters said.

