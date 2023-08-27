San Jose community celebrates at Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival

Silicon Valley Pride wound down its 2023 weekend festival Sunday, but not before staging a parade through downtown San Jose.

The parade took off from Julian and Market streets at around 10:30 a.m. and wound through the city, heading for Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park where the festival started at noon.

Dozens of floats and organizations filled the streets, from marching bands to the San Jose Police Department.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The city’s mayor, Matt Mahan, joined in the parade, walking with a rainbow feather boa around this neck. He said it was more important than ever to show pride, with LGBTQ+ rights under attack.

“I think it’s important for cities like San Jose to be proactive,” Mahan said. “And to say we want to support everybody, no matter who they are. It’s important to be out here, loud and visible, and make clear what our values are.”

NBC Bay Area was a sponsor and participant in the parade. Weather forecaster Cinthia Pimentel, along with other staff members, rode NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s joint float.