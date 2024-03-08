San Francisco

Night market returns in San Francisco's Chinatown

By Pete Suratos

Night markets are back in San Francisco's Chinatown after a successful stint during APEC last November.

The event takes place along Grant Avenue in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown for the first night market of the year.

“We want people to come to Chinatown, eat, shop, and have fun,” said Lily Lo, co-founder of “BeChinatown.”

Lo also is one of the organizers of Friday’s event.

The concept was a success last November, bringing out thousands of spectators during the APEC Conference.

Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the non-profit “Civic Joy Fund,” it will now become a monthly event.

“Lots of people from all different parts of the city and you can feel the energy in the air, it's electric, there are people inside the shops purchasing things,” said Manny Yekutiel of Civic Joy Fund.

They have the full support of San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who attended Friday’s event.

“There’s nothing like a night market to bring people together and that’s what we want to make sure continues to happen in the city,” he said.

With the night market making its return to San Francisco, it’s giving vendors a chance to showcase their business to new customers.

