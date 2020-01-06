North Bay Leaders Meet With DC Official on 2017 Wildfire Recovery

North Bay leaders on Monday are set to meet with the assistant secretary of Commerce for Economic Development to try to help with wildfire recovery.

The 2017 North Bay fires destroyed about 5,000 homes in Sonoma County, and many homeowners have rebuilt or are in the middle of rebuilding their homes.

Since then, the state has experienced more devastating wildfires in Northern and Southern California, so state leaders are seeking help at the federal level to generate funds to help with recovery efforts.

Later Monday, after the morning meeting at Santa Rosa Junior College, state lawmakers are expected to discuss a $4.2 billion climate change bond that would include funds for wildfire recovery and prevention.

Some Republican leaders, however, say they’d like to work within the budget to find ways to manage forests and block state law that requires power companies to buy more solar and wind power.

The climate change bond, if it moves forward, could face some tough competition since voters will also decide on a $15 billion bond to build public schools.