14-Year-Old Boy Dead, Another Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

By Bay City News

A 14-year-old boy is dead from gunshot wounds and another is in custody for the shooting that was discovered in Fairfield early Sunday morning, police said Monday. 

Someone called police at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and said a person may have been hit and killed by a train. When officers went to investigate the possible collision on the tracks behind State Street they found a body, according to police. 

The body was that of a 14-year-old boy who suffered gunshot wounds. The suspect, also a 14-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of murder and other offenses, police said. 

The shooting was not gang-related and doesn't appear to be random violence, according to police. 

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department's investigations bureau at 707-428-7600.

