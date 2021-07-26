14-Year-Old Boy Dead, Another Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

A 14-year-old boy is dead from gunshot wounds and another is in custody for the shooting that was discovered in Fairfield early Sunday morning, police said Monday.

Someone called police at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and said a person may have been hit and killed by a train. When officers went to investigate the possible collision on the tracks behind State Street they found a body, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The body was that of a 14-year-old boy who suffered gunshot wounds. The suspect, also a 14-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of murder and other offenses, police said.

The shooting was not gang-related and doesn't appear to be random violence, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department's investigations bureau at 707-428-7600.