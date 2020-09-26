Bodega Bay

2 Men Rescued From Cliff After Boat Capsizes Near Bodega Bay

By Bay City News

Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men stranded on a rocky cliff near Bodega Bay after their boat capsized Friday evening.

One of the men's friends reported the capsized vessel about 4:45 p.m. and the Coast Guard responded by sea and air with a motor lifeboat and helicopter, the Coast Guard said Saturday.

Rescue crews found the capsized boat the spotted the pair on a cliff near the entrance of Estero de San Antonio river in Bodega Bay.

Local

San Mateo County 6 hours ago

19-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assault of Minor

Vallejo 12 hours ago

Vallejo Suspends First Responder Fee

A rescue swimmer hoisted the men into the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and took them to Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay. No injuries were reported.

"It was a great team effort by Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, Station Bodega Bay and Air Station San Francisco in executing the daring rescue," said Cmdr. Paul Miller, search and rescue mission coordinator.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Bodega Bay
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us