2 Men Rescued From Cliff After Boat Capsizes Near Bodega Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men stranded on a rocky cliff near Bodega Bay after their boat capsized Friday evening.

One of the men's friends reported the capsized vessel about 4:45 p.m. and the Coast Guard responded by sea and air with a motor lifeboat and helicopter, the Coast Guard said Saturday.

Rescue crews found the capsized boat the spotted the pair on a cliff near the entrance of Estero de San Antonio river in Bodega Bay.

A rescue swimmer hoisted the men into the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and took them to Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay. No injuries were reported.

"It was a great team effort by Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, Station Bodega Bay and Air Station San Francisco in executing the daring rescue," said Cmdr. Paul Miller, search and rescue mission coordinator.