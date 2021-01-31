2 Women Found Dead Inside Vacaville Apartment After Barricaded Suspect Arrested

Two women were found dead inside a Vacaville apartment early Saturday where a suspect had barricaded himself for nearly eight hours until officers took him into custody, police said.

The incident started when a woman called in about 12:40 a.m. to report a man had live-streamed himself on social media from inside the apartment at 582 Rocky Hill Road.

Video reportedly showed the man carrying a handgun and two women on the floor who were not moving, Vacaville police said.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Santa Rosa man whose name was not released, had barricaded himself in the apartment and police unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with him.

Other units in the apartment building were evacuated and police used chemical agents and distractions like flash-bang devices while trying to get the suspect to surrender, police Sgt. Katie Cardona said.

Eventually officers entered the apartment and found the man hiding inside and after a brief struggle, during which an officer used a taser on the suspect, he was arrested about 8:30 a.m., police said.

Two women, whose names have not been released pending next of kin, were found dead inside the apartment. The cause of their deaths is under investigation. Police did not release any information about events that led up to the incident.

The suspect had been wanted for an outstanding warrant for various felonies including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The apartment complex is listed as Rocky Hill Veterans Housing.