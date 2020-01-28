4 Arrested After Returning Alleged Stolen Items for Gift Cards

Four people were arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Fairfield and returning it at another store in Petaluma for gift cards, according to police.

The quartet of alleged thieves was reportedly seen at the Dick's store in Petaluma at 4:29 p.m. Monday, returning items that were reported stolen from the Fairfield store just hours earlier, Petaluma police said.

Police said the suspects were identified on video surveillance as the same ones from the Fairfield theft.

The suspects were able to return the items for gift cards, but were pulled over by Petaluma police as they drove away from the store parking lot at 401 Kenilworth Drive.

The suspects, identified as Jovon Jenkins, 21, of Oakland; Doshanie Johnson, 22, of Vallejo; Jordan Henry, 18, of Oakland; and Rayshaan Johnson, 19, of Oakland, were all arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

According to police, Jenkins was on probation for similar crimes. A search of his vehicle found the gift cards and other tagged clothing. A police-style baton was also found and he was cited for unlawful possession of a baton.

Rayshaan Johnson also had an outstanding warrant for similar crimes, police said.

Security guards at the Dick's stores told police the suspects had been captured on video committing thefts at several other stores.