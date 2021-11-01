Air Force Members Arrested for Murder of 19-Year-Old Woman in Fairfield

Police arrested three suspects said to be involved in the murder of a 19-year-old woman on Oct. 31, the Fairfield Police Department announced on Monday.

Leilani Beauchamp was last seen leaving a Halloween party with two Air Force members early Saturday morning, police said. The two men live on Cascade Lane in Fairfield.

Investigators from the Fairfield Police Department and Travis Air Force Base's Office of Special Investigation team determined that Beauchamp was murdered at their residence. The victim's remains were found in Monterey County, police said.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Jessica Quintanilla for murder, 20-year-old Juan Parra-Peralta for accessory to murder and 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla for accessory to murder and a violation of his parole for a previous attempted murder charge.

"We would like to thank Travis Air Force Base and the Monterey County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in this case," the Fairfield Police Department wrote in a statement. "While nothing positive will come from this horrible crime, the partnership and teamwork exhibited resulted in the timely closure of this investigation."

Police urge anyone with more information on this case to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigation Bureau at (707) 428-7600.