3 shot in American Canyon Safeway parking lot

By Bay City News

Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a Safeway parking lot in American Canyon, police said. 

At about 4:30 p.m., American Canyon officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Safeway located on West American Canyon Road off state Highway 29. 

Police located three males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital and police were unaware of their condition as of 7:40 p.m. 

Officers detained two males for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office and major crimes task force has taken over the investigation, American Canyon Police said. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Phillip Tieu at (707) 253-4591.

