American Canyon Shooting Victim Remembered

A recent high school graduate shot and killed while working at Safeway in the North Bay was remembered by hundreds at a vigil Monday.

Nathan Garza, 18, was shot and killed in the supermarket parking lot Sunday in American Canyon as he helped a woman with her groceries.

His family, Fairfield community and his baseball family gathered in the lot to remember a young man who planned to attend college and dreamed of playing professional baseball.

Napa County investigators are actively searching for answers in the shooting death of a Safeway employee in American Canyon. Sergio Quintana reports.

A coach who watched him grow up says it’s like losing a son.

“After every practice or game no matter how well he did or how poorly, he would walk up to each coach, extend his hand and tell the coach ‘thank you,’ not many kids do that,” said Armando Moreno, Garza’s baseball coach.

After the shooting, the Napa County Sheriff's Department found the suspected shooter’s car and arrested 23-year-old Christopher Young of Martinez.