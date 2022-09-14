Bad Bunny Visits Puerto Rican Restaurant in San Rafael

A restaurant in San Rafael welcomed a large group of hungry customers Monday, but never expected the group would be none other than singer Bad Bunny and his dancers.

Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food welcomed the singer and his group of dancers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Francisco Gomez, the restaurant's manager said he realized who the customer was when he saw someone dressed in Louis Vuitton and had his face covered with a scarf and sunglasses.

Bad Bunny is playing Wednesday at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland at 7 p.m.