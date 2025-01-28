lottery

2 Bay Area lottery Scratchers players win $1 million jackpots

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of lottery Scratchers players in the Bay Area recently came away with $1 million jackpot-winning tickets, according to the California Lottery.

Fredi Zunun hit the $1 million top prize on a $1M Ultimate Cash ticket he bought when he stopped off at a 7-Eleven in Mill Valley, lottery officials said.

The other Bay Area winner, Jaime Boland, bought a Winter Magic Multiplier scratcher during a grocery shopping trip at Oliver’s Market in Santa Rosa and
won the top prize of $1 million.

Down in Southern California, four Scratchers players combined to win $6 million in jackpot prizes.

Meanwhile, in the lottery draw games, Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $44 million, and Wednesday's jackpots for Powerball and Superlotto Plus are an estimated $69 million and $20 million, respectively.

