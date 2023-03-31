Benicia Police, School District Warn of ‘Dangerous' and ‘Racist' Game

The Benicia Police Department is warning the community about a dangerous activity they believe high school students are planning Friday.

It’s a catch and release game called “La Migra” where older students capture younger students and drop them off at unknown locations against their will. The name comes from a slang term for ICE.

The Benicia Unified School District also sent out a warning Thursday saying the game is not only dangerous, but that it is “inappropriate, racist, and offensive.”

“This activity is not sanctioned by the city or the school district, and poses a serious risk to personal and public safety,” said police Chief Mike Greene in a statement.

He said extra officers would be staffed Friday but highly discourages participation.

“This game puts your children and the public in unsafe situations,” said Greene. “We urge all members of the Benicia community to exercise caution and responsibility, and to be mindful of the safety of others. As always, public safety is and should be a top priority for all.”