Emergency crews on Wednesday afternoon report forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire near the Mt. Tamalpais East Peak.

The blaze, which burned 1.5 acres, started out as a vehicle fire and spread to nearby vegetation, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

No evacuations were reported and residents were advised to avoid the area.

Reported vehicle and vegetation fire near east peak on ridgecrest near Mt. Tam East Peak. https://t.co/pJLCNeMu4f — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) August 11, 2021

Advisory per @MarinSheriff : Reported vehicle & vegetation fire near east peak on ridgecrest near Mt. Tam East Peak.



Firefighters on scene of a reported quarter acre vegetation fire that originally started from a vehicle fire. No evacuations at this time. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Vu3L5ki86T — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) August 11, 2021