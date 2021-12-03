California

Cal Fire Lifts Burn Permit Requirements in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano Counties

By Bay City News

Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced this week the easing of controlled burn permit requirements as rain and cooler weather lessen the chances of wildfires in the region.  

Cal Fire previously allowed residents to conduct controlled vegetation burns on their property during permissible burn days, so long as they had a permit. Now, residents can burn during burn days set by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District without a formal approval.  

The decision comes as the department kickstarts its wildfire preparedness tactics during the offseason. Chief Shana Jones of Cal Fire LNU reminds landowners that burning excess vegetation on their property can reduce the chances of intense and uncontrollable wildfires.  "During the cooler winter months, Cal Fire will continue to actively focus efforts on fire prevention through public education, prescribed burns, and various types of fuel reduction activities," the agency said in a news release. 

More information on controlled burns can be found via burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

