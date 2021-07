The city of Calistoga will open a cooling center Saturday and Sunday to help residents get some relief from the weekend heat wave.

The cooling center will open at the city's Community Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. It will be open from noon to 6 p.m. both days.

Face coverings and social distancing requirements will be in effect for individuals who are not vaccinated.

Space will be limited. Face coverings will be available.