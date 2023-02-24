Schools in Cloverdale Cancel Classes Due to Storm

Classes were canceled Friday for all schools in the Cloverdale Unified School District due to winter weather in the area, Sonoma County school officials said.
The district is the only one in the county confirmed to be closed as a result of a storm that has brought snow, ice and high winds to the region.
Any other Sonoma County school closures related to the storm will be listed by the county's Office of Education.
