bay area storm

Schools in Cloverdale Cancel Classes Due to Storm

By Bay City News

SCHOOL GENERIC5
Pexels/CC

Classes were canceled Friday for all schools in the Cloverdale Unified School District due to winter weather in the area, Sonoma County school officials said.

The district is the only one in the county confirmed to be closed as a result of a storm that has brought snow, ice and high winds to the region.

Any other Sonoma County school closures related to the storm will be listed by the county's Office of Education.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area stormcloverdale
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us