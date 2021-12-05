Dense Fog Prompts Advisory for Bay Area Roads Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service issued a fog advisory for several parts of the region until noon Sunday.

The advisory, for hazardous driving conditions due to dense fog, is in effect for North Bay interior valleys including the cities of San Rafael, Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, Novato and Rohnert Park.

The Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, the Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley areas are also seeing dense fog on Sunday morning, the weather service said.

When driving in heavy fog, motorists should slow down, use headlights and leave ample distance between cars ahead of them.