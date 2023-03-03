sonoma raceway

Donate Blood, Get a ‘Hot Lap' Ride-Along at Sonoma Raceway

By Bob Redell

Sonoma Raceway in the North Bay is offering a "hot lap" around the track on Friday for anyone who wishes to donate in its blood drive.

The raceway in conjunction with Vitalant is conducting a blood drive between 8:15 a.m. and noon Friday, and those signing up to donate will get a free ride around the 12-turn road course with a professional driving instructor at the wheel.

Those interested in donating and getting a rare ride-along can register for an appointment with Vitalant on the blood drive web page.

