Explosion reported at Petaluma school, campus on lockdown

A Petaluma school was placed on lockdown, and a shelter in place was issued Wednesday afternoon after a reported explosion on campus, according to police.

At around noon Wednesday, officers responded to a reported explosion at Kenilworth Junior High School at Riesling Road and Dover Lane in Petaluma, police said. No injuries were immediately reported.

The school was placed on lockdown, and officers found fireworks in the area, police said.

Police also issued a shelter in place for the surrounding neighborhood.