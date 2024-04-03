Petaluma

Explosion reported at Petaluma school, campus on lockdown

By Stephen Ellison

A Petaluma school was placed on lockdown, and a shelter in place was issued Wednesday afternoon after a reported explosion on campus, according to police.

At around noon Wednesday, officers responded to a reported explosion at Kenilworth Junior High School at Riesling Road and Dover Lane in Petaluma, police said. No injuries were immediately reported.

The school was placed on lockdown, and officers found fireworks in the area, police said.

Police also issued a shelter in place for the surrounding neighborhood.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Petaluma
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us