Alameda County supervisors to decide fate of DA recall election

Alameda County supervisors on Tuesday could set a date for a recall election aimed at removing District Attorney Pamela Price from office.

Both sides will be holding public events ahead of the supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Price and her supporters are expected to highlight an investigation into the recall effort by California’s Fair Political Practices Commission and Price's plan to request that the Board of Supervisors declare the recall signature count invalid.

Another group called Protect the Win for Public Safety will lend its support.

At issue is how much money the group Save Alameda For Everyone, or SAFE, pitched in to the effort.

On the other side, representatives from SAFE will talk about the reason they want Price out. They say Price's criminal justice reforms put the rights of suspects ahead of those of victims and their families and have led to higher crime rates.

Alameda County supervisors could set the recall election as part of the regular election, call for a special election or declare the recall invalid altogether.