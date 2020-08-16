Fatal Shooting Outside Safeway in American Canyon

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Safeway in American Canyon Sunday.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office Detectives and American Canyon Police Department are at the Safeway parking lot on West American Canyon Road gathering information.

Napa County Sheriff's Office Detectives and American Canyon PD are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in a Safeway parking lot located on West American Canyon Road. The incident happened shortly after noon today. Witnesses are asked to call dispatch at (707)253-4451. — Napa Co. Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) August 16, 2020

According to Napa authorities, the shooting took place shortly after noon Sunday.

American Canyon officials said via Twitter that the suspect fled the scene.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information can contact the the dispatch at (707) 253-4451.