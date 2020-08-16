American Canyon

Fatal Shooting Outside Safeway in American Canyon

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Safeway in American Canyon Sunday.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office Detectives and American Canyon Police Department are at the Safeway parking lot on West American Canyon Road gathering information.

According to Napa authorities, the shooting took place shortly after noon Sunday.

American Canyon officials said via Twitter that the suspect fled the scene.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information can contact the the dispatch at (707) 253-4451.

