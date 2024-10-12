Fatal wreck on Highway 101 stalls traffic near Geyserville

At least one person died, and six others were injured in a traffic collision on Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 in the unincorporated community of Geyserville, in Sonoma County.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes, south of Canyon Road, just after noon.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda was traveling southbound and lost control in wet weather. The driver crossed the first median and entered the northbound lanes, where the vehicle was hit by an Outback.

There were four people in the Honda, and one did not survive.

Passengers from both vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital.

As of 2 p.m., drivers were being diverted off the highway at Geyserville Avenue after all northbound lanes were closed. According to the California Highway Patrol, drivers can reenter at Canyon Road.

CHP said drivers should expect delays in the area.

The Sonoma County Coroner was called to the scene just before 2 p.m., according to the CHP.