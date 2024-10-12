Sonoma County

Fatal wreck on Highway 101 stalls traffic near Geyserville

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person died, and six others were injured in a traffic collision on Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 in the unincorporated community of Geyserville, in Sonoma County.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes, south of Canyon Road, just after noon.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda was traveling southbound and lost control in wet weather. The driver crossed the first median and entered the northbound lanes, where the vehicle was hit by an Outback.

There were four people in the Honda, and one did not survive.

Passengers from both vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital.

As of 2 p.m., drivers were being diverted off the highway at Geyserville Avenue after all northbound lanes were closed. According to the California Highway Patrol, drivers can reenter at Canyon Road.

CHP said drivers should expect delays in the area.

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Blue Angels cancel flight due to weather

BART 4 hours ago

BART Red Line resumes service after equipment problem

The Sonoma County Coroner was called to the scene just before 2 p.m., according to the CHP.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sonoma County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us