Cal Fire has reported a brush fire that has grown to 150 acres with 0% containment north of Vacaville, prompting mandatory evacuations.

#QuailFire off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, Southwest of Winters in Solano County is 150 acres. Evacuations are in progress. pic.twitter.com/1wSG1FIl6L — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 7, 2020

The blaze, dubbed Quail Fire, is burning in the 800 block of Quail Canyon Road. Evacuations are in effect for Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley Road to Hwy 128.