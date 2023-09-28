North Bay firefighters free deer found entangled in wire

Firefighters in the North Bay on Thursday freed a deer that they found entangled in wire.

Cal Fire said the firefighters were returning from a 10-mile workout in Napa when they came across the struggling animal.

Video shared by Cal Fire showed two firefighters pinning the deer down while another carefully clipped the wire. Once the deer was free, it scampered away.

"While we're best known for battling wildfires as an all-risk fire department, our mission goes beyond just that," Cal Fire said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We're here to safeguard all lives, big or small, furry or feathered. A huge shoutout and THANK YOU to the crew for their quick thinking and even quicker work, ensuring that this sweet deer could roam free once more!"

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.