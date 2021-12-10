Freeze Warning in Effect in Sonoma County Through Saturday Morning

Sonoma County has issued a freeze warning from Friday night to Saturday morning in response to the National Weather Service's forecast for freezing overnight low temperatures.

The freeze warning is in effect through 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Carly Cabrera, a Sonoma County spokesperson.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The county partners with local service providers to offer winter shelter bed space and/or other sleeping alternatives when shelters are not available, Cabrera said. This is in addition to year-round shelters. There will be 53 winter beds available on a first-come, first-served basis, with many offering wraparound services as well.

Reach for Home, in northern Sonoma County, is opening nine additional beds when the temperature falls below38 degrees or two consecutive days of rain occurs. The shelter is open to adults and families. Reach for Home is located at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 209 W. Matheson St., Healdsburg.

Redwood Gospel Mission will have 40 beds available. Individuals must have identification. The shelter is open to all adults and families, and is located at Entertaining Angels Nomadic Shelter Program, 101 6th St., Santa Rosa.

Social Advocates for Youths will operate four beds for individuals between the ages of 18 and 24. It is located at Dream Center Emergency Shelter, 2447 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa.

Catholic Charities will be operating a drop-in shelter. During operating hours, individuals can utilize laundry, telephone and mail services and have access to hot showers. It is located at the Homeless Service Center, 610 Wilson St., Santa Rosa.

In Petaluma Friday night, the police department partnered with the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation to provide blankets to distribute among the homeless population in the city.