Kaiser facilities in Santa Rosa area resume COVID mask protocol for workers

As COVID positivity rates remain on a steady rise, health facilities are starting to reintroduce safety protocols such as masks.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California has resumed a mask requirement for doctors and staff at its facilities in the Santa Rosa area.

It is also encouraging patients and visitors to wear masks.

In a statement Wednesday, Kaiser said in part: "In all of our Northern California facilities, even in areas where not required, masks remain a recommended tool to prevent the spread of respiratory-like illnesses. We continue to encourage individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It was not immediately clear if other Kaiser facilities in the Bay Area were following suit with a mask protocol for workers.