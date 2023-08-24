COVID-19

Kaiser facilities in Santa Rosa area resume COVID mask protocol for workers

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As COVID positivity rates remain on a steady rise, health facilities are starting to reintroduce safety protocols such as masks.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California has resumed a mask requirement for doctors and staff at its facilities in the Santa Rosa area.

It is also encouraging patients and visitors to wear masks.

In a statement Wednesday, Kaiser said in part: "In all of our Northern California facilities, even in areas where not required, masks remain a recommended tool to prevent the spread of respiratory-like illnesses. We continue to encourage individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness."

It was not immediately clear if other Kaiser facilities in the Bay Area were following suit with a mask protocol for workers.

