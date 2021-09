Emergency crews are at the scene of an injury crash that is blocking lanes in both directions on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon.

*Vehicle Extrication Assignment - Highway 12*

Shortly after 2:30PM, Santa Rosa Fire responded with AMR, Kenwood Fire and CHP for a vehicle accident with extrication required in the 6200 block of Highway 12. 3 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Battalion Chief & 2 ambulances assigned. pic.twitter.com/jptgH1BNUo — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) September 12, 2021

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Melita Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig-Alert was issued about 2:45 p.m.

At least two cars were involved in a collision. Information about injuries was not immediately available.