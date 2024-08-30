Marin County installs more Narcan vending machines

Marin County is acknowledging International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday by installing additional naloxone vending machines throughout the county that dispense a medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.

According to officials, Marin County averages one fatal overdose each week and overdose deaths have doubled in the past three years.

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is an over-the-counter nasal spray or injection that blocks the effects of opioids. It can be administered with no training and will not harm someone who is not experiencing an overdose.

The vending machines are available in at least seven locations countywide in places like fire stations, county buildings and community centers. In total, there are about 18 locations in Marin County that offer free naloxone.

"Vending machines are a great way to make sure everyone has access to Narcan in a no-questions asked, cost-free, and equitable way," said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis in a statement released by the county.

The vending machines are not necessarily there to be used in emergencies, but rather to have an easy place for people who may need to have the life-saving medication on hand to acquire it.

The program is part of OD Free Marin, which is a community-based coalition focused on prevention, treatment and education around issues of opioid use.

Marin County will be receiving $7.2 million over the next nine years to tackle the opioid epidemic. The money comes from settlements with pharmaceutical companies for downplaying the risks of addiction their products presented.

For a full map of where to find the vending machines in Marin County, go to odfreemarin.org/naloxone.