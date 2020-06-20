Marin County to Allow More Indoor Business to Reopen June 29

Marin County is preparing to allow the reopening of more indoor-based businesses effective June 29, including gyms and fitness studios, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, hotels and short-term lodging facilities, and indoor seating at restaurants.

Guidelines for businesses to follow to reopen and prevent the spread of novel coronavirus were released Friday by the Marin Recovers Industry Advisors and are available on the "Guidelines for Reopening" page of MarinRecovers.com.

Outdoor businesses and activities that may resume June 29 include campgrounds and RV parks, picnic areas, and outdoor-based vehicle gatherings such as drive-in movies and related events. Guidelines for those businesses and activities will be posted to MarinRecovers.com this coming week.

Businesses and organizations preparing to reopen in Marin County must complete a Site-Specific Protection Plan showing they will reopen in a safe and clean manner for patrons and employees. A SPP plan template is available on MarinRecovers.com to guide businesses through the planning process.

The MarinRecovers.com site also offers an interactive map where restaurants can indicate their service status once they complete a reopening plan. Restaurant patrons can sort the map by take-out or curbside pick-up, delivery, outdoor dining, minority owned, and starting June 29, those available for indoor dining.