coronavirus

Marin County to Allow More Indoor Business to Reopen June 29

By Bay City News

business neon open sign unlit
NBC 7

Marin County is preparing to allow the reopening of more indoor-based businesses effective June 29, including gyms and fitness studios, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, hotels and short-term lodging facilities, and indoor seating at restaurants.

Guidelines for businesses to follow to reopen and prevent the spread of novel coronavirus were released Friday by the Marin Recovers Industry Advisors and are available on the "Guidelines for Reopening" page of MarinRecovers.com.

Outdoor businesses and activities that may resume June 29 include campgrounds and RV parks, picnic areas, and outdoor-based vehicle gatherings such as drive-in movies and related events. Guidelines for those businesses and activities will be posted to MarinRecovers.com this coming week.

Local

Vallejo 5 hours ago

Vallejo Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Friday Night

San Mateo 7 hours ago

CHP Reporting Fatal Crash on State Hwy 92 at El Camino Real

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Businesses and organizations preparing to reopen in Marin County must complete a Site-Specific Protection Plan showing they will reopen in a safe and clean manner for patrons and employees. A SPP plan template is available on MarinRecovers.com to guide businesses through the planning process.

The MarinRecovers.com site also offers an interactive map where restaurants can indicate their service status once they complete a reopening plan. Restaurant patrons can sort the map by take-out or curbside pick-up, delivery, outdoor dining, minority owned, and starting June 29, those available for indoor dining.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMarin Countyreopening the bay area
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us