Mill Valley Memorial Day Parade to Take Place Monday

One of Mill Valley's biggest events, the annual Memorial Day parade, is coming up Monday, along with a pancake breakfast, a veterans' ceremony and a carnival.
Police are reminding residents to obey "No Parking" signs along the parade route on Throckmorton and Miller avenues. Also, Lovell Avenue will temporarily be converted to a two-way roadway to alleviate some of the traffic issues the parade is expected to create.
Activities will take place Monday as follows:
- 7:00 a.m. - Mill Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association pancake breakfast fronting City Hall
- 9:45 a.m. - The Veterans Ceremony at Lytton Square (in front of the Depot Cafe)
- 10:30 a.m. - Parade kicks off from Old Mill School down Throckmorton Avenue to Miller Avenue (ending at Tamalpais High School)
- 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Kiddo! Carnival at the Mill Valley Community Center Friend's Field
