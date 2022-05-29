Memorial Day

Mill Valley Memorial Day Parade to Take Place Monday

By Bay City News

Foto de banderas de Estados Unidos
Shutterstock

One of Mill Valley's biggest events, the annual Memorial Day parade, is coming up Monday, along with a pancake breakfast, a veterans' ceremony and a carnival.

Police are reminding residents to obey "No Parking" signs along the parade route on Throckmorton and Miller avenues. Also, Lovell Avenue will temporarily be converted to a two-way roadway to alleviate some of the traffic issues the parade is expected to create.

Memorial Day Weekend 24 hours ago

More Than 3,500 Flights Canceled Over Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day May 28

Do You Say ‘Happy Memorial Day'? Why Some Military Families Wish You Wouldn't

Activities will take place Monday as follows:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • 7:00 a.m. - Mill Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association pancake breakfast fronting City Hall
  • 9:45 a.m. - The Veterans Ceremony at Lytton Square (in front of the Depot Cafe)
  • 10:30 a.m. - Parade kicks off from Old Mill School down Throckmorton Avenue to Miller Avenue (ending at Tamalpais High School)
  • 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Kiddo! Carnival at the Mill Valley Community Center Friend's Field
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Memorial Day
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us