Mill Valley Memorial Day Parade to Take Place Monday

One of Mill Valley's biggest events, the annual Memorial Day parade, is coming up Monday, along with a pancake breakfast, a veterans' ceremony and a carnival.

Police are reminding residents to obey "No Parking" signs along the parade route on Throckmorton and Miller avenues. Also, Lovell Avenue will temporarily be converted to a two-way roadway to alleviate some of the traffic issues the parade is expected to create.

Activities will take place Monday as follows:

