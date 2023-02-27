Napa Thief Steals Van With 10 Feral Cats Inside of It

An animal organization in Napa is dealing with the aftermath of its van being stolen with 10 cats inside of it.

The primary van that Whiskers, Tails and Ferals uses to transport animals was swiped around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Security camera footage shows a man riding up on a bike, hotwiring the van within a few minutes, and then driving off.

What he might not have realized was there were 10 feral cats that had just been painstakingly trapped by volunteers, who spay and neuter the animals, and care for them.

“It’s really heart wrenching, you know?” said Genevieve Di Giulio, volunteer with Whiskers Tails and Ferals. “The main reason we do this is to protect and take care of animals and stop the numbers of ferals that are out there. It’s been really hard for the trapper. They were out in the wind and rain last night, finding them.”

Whiskers Tails and Ferals is asking the public to keep an eye out for the van, or for the traps, which could have been dumped somewhere.

If you see them you're asked to dial 911.