Napa Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy Identified

A robbery suspect fatally shot by a Napa County Sheriff's Office deputy on Friday has been identified as Brandan Reid Nylander, 24, of Napa.

Nylander allegedly stole ammunition from the Walmart store on Lincoln Avenue in shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Police broadcast a description of the suspect vehicle, which was spotted on state Highway 29 near state Highway 221.

A sheriff's deputy pursued and finally stopped the suspect's vehicle by a locked gate at the Napa County Airport at 2030 Airport Road.

Nylander got out of the vehicle with a firearm and shots were fired, sheriff's office spokesman Henry Wofford said. Nylander was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by Napa County sheriff's detectives and the Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the District Attorney's Office and other agencies.

