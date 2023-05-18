New Toll Approved for Part of Highway 37 in the North Bay

The California Transportation Commission unanimously approved a new toll for a portion of Highway 37 in the North Bay Wednesday.

The section is about 10 miles of highway between Mare Island in Vallejo and the junction with State Route 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County.

Transit officials say the money from the toll will be used to expand the corridor with the goal of reducing driving time. Right now, traffic adds about 30 more minutes for drivers heading west in the morning and up to 80 minutes in the afternoon for those going east.

Each direction currently only has one lane so the plan is to convert each existing lane to a carpool lane and convert existing shoulders to new traffic lanes.

This is expected to cost some $430 million. The agencies are waiting for funding to start construction and if all goes well, it would begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission said that by 2025, the toll rate will be $8, the same as Bay Area state-owned bridges. The difference is that drivers might be charged in both directions, so, $4 each way.

Officials say drivers will not start paying tolls until: